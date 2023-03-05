Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 43,759 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,759 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.