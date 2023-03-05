Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Down 32.8% in February

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the January 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LGGNY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

Legal & General Group Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Legal & General Group stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. 17,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,852. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $18.89.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

