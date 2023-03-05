Leelyn Smith LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 36.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 187.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $109.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

