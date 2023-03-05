Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 425 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 47.6% during the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $2,162,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.7% during the third quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $22,244,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.1% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

NYSE DHR opened at $253.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.84 and a 200-day moving average of $265.22. The company has a market cap of $184.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading

