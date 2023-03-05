Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 420 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 64.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Crown Castle by 26.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,332,000 after acquiring an additional 752,420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $81,419,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Crown Castle by 5.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,953,000 after acquiring an additional 560,147 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $131.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

