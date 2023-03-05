Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 375 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $237.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.04 and a 200 day moving average of $228.03. The firm has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

