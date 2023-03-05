Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 375 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,553,000 after acquiring an additional 301,381 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,536,000 after acquiring an additional 151,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,583,000 after acquiring an additional 218,642 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $237.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.03. The company has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

