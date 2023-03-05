Leelyn Smith LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 272.4% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.