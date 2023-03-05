Leelyn Smith LLC Lowers Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after buying an additional 4,423,565 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 512.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,371,000 after buying an additional 2,467,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,216,000 after buying an additional 1,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,039.4% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,145,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,284,000 after buying an additional 1,044,568 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

XEL opened at $65.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.53. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.51%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

