Leelyn Smith LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICLN. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

