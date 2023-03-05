Leelyn Smith LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 276.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,289 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx Stock Up 1.0 %

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $209.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

