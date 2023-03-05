Leelyn Smith LLC Has $82,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Aflac by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

AFL opened at $68.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

