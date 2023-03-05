Leelyn Smith LLC Has $73,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $75.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.13.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

