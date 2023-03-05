Leelyn Smith LLC Has $146,000 Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 870.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYG opened at $74.72 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.40 and a 1-year high of $82.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

