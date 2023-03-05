Leelyn Smith LLC Decreases Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,832 shares of company stock worth $10,166,865 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

See Also

