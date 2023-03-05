Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 53 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after acquiring an additional 107,715 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,468,000 after purchasing an additional 128,338 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $854,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $876,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

UNP opened at $209.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.