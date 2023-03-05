Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Lowers Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 2.2% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $99.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average is $94.27. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.