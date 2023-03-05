Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.36 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.2% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

MDT stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.12. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.