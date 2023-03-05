Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,976,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,786,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,279,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,960,000 after purchasing an additional 41,209 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Up 5.7 %

AVGO stock opened at $632.76 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $583.86 and its 200 day moving average is $529.45. The firm has a market cap of $263.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 75.05% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $673.89.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

