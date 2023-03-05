Lcnb Corp Sells 500 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lcnb Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $71.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

