Lcnb Corp Sells 495 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Lcnb Corp cut its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 48.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

WestRock Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. WestRock has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

