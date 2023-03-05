Lcnb Corp Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lcnb Corp lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.27. The stock has a market cap of $145.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

