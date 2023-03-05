Lcnb Corp Reduces Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lcnb Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.84. The company has a market cap of $187.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also

