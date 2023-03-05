LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) is Lcnb Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,602 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,724 shares during the quarter. LCNB makes up 4.5% of Lcnb Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in LCNB were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCNB Price Performance

LCNB opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. LCNB Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.70.

LCNB Announces Dividend

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LCNB had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCNB Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of LCNB in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

Featured Stories

