Lcnb Corp Lowers Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lcnb Corp trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,734,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64,418 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 12.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($60.46) to GBX 5,100 ($61.54) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.30) to GBX 4,200 ($50.68) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.4 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

DEO opened at $175.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $212.33.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

