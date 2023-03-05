Lcnb Corp Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Chubb by 9.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 0.6 %

CB opened at $207.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

