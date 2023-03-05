Lcnb Corp Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lcnb Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 1.9 %

HD stock opened at $298.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $305.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Barclays lowered their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.