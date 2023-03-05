Laurion Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

DAWN stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAWN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $516,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $516,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250,148 shares in the company, valued at $28,578,383.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,505. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.