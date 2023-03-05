Laurion Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 753,941 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $199.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.