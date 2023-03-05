Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.64.

TSE LB opened at C$34.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$28.23 and a 1-year high of C$44.58.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported C$1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$257.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.30 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.18%. On average, analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.864598 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

