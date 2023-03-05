Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.90.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $88.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.49. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $92.55.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,090 shares of company stock worth $10,409,076 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

