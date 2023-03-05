Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,862 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,793,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,000,757,000 after purchasing an additional 440,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% during the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $212,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,112 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.61. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $60.99.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.