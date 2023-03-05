Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands accounts for 3.6% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 37,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 85,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LVS opened at $60.80 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $60.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

