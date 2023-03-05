Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Short Interest Up 48.4% in February

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,334,400 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the January 31st total of 1,573,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.7 days.

Laramide Resources Stock Down 4.3 %

LMRXF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.34. 4,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,305. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37. Laramide Resources has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.74.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of uranium assets. The firm’s projects include Churchrock and ISR, La Jara Mesa, La Sal, Westmoreland, and Murphy. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Australia, and the USA. The company was founded on May 29, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

