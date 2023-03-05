Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Update

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,600 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 495,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Lantronix Stock Performance
Shares of LTRX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.05. 66,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,757. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $7.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on LTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix
Lantronix Company Profile
Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lantronix (LTRX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.