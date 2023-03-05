Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Update

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,600 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 495,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of LTRX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.05. 66,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,757. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on LTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

Lantronix Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 12.3% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after acquiring an additional 283,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 4.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 756,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 1.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 525,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

