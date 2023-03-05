Lansing Street Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,388,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,271,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 116,761 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 62,701 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 261,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 141,260 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

PSCE opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $12.55.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.