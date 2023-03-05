Landaas & Co. WI ADV Purchases 70,771 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,771 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 7.6% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $11,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 435,731 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

