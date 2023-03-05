Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $45.88 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises 3.3% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 0.28% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $45,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 49.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $33.64 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 246.16 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,119.57%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.