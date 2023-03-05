Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $91.22 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.10. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock worth $69,683,744 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.