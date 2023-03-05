Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,136 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.88.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

