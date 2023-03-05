Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,957 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,736 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

