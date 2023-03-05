Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 390 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 1,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.93.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.52. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

