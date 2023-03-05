Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $88.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.79. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $113.13.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

