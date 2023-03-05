Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $318.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $255.52 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.53 and a 200 day moving average of $341.10.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.75.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Stories

