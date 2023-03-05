Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,345 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CRWD stock opened at $126.04 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.69 and a beta of 1.02.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

