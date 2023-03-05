Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,091 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 402.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,454,000 after buying an additional 164,728 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 254.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after buying an additional 78,305 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,017,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter worth about $388,000.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Price Performance

FTSD stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.78.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.