Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,296,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,094,000 after buying an additional 78,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,992,000 after buying an additional 2,215,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,480,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after buying an additional 86,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $11,603,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 1.5 %

QQQE stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $79.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average is $66.14.

