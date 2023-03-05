Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.