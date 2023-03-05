L1 Capital Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,890 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging accounts for about 9.1% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. L1 Capital Pty Ltd owned about 0.77% of Graphic Packaging worth $46,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GPK stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPK. UBS Group upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.