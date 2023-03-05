Kynam Capital Management LP Trims Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Kynam Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,354 shares during the quarter. Affimed makes up approximately 0.3% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kynam Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.55% of Affimed worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 258.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Affimed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Affimed during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Affimed by 147.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Affimed from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Affimed Stock Performance

About Affimed

AFMD stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. Affimed has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

